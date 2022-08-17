For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast. Ephesians 2:8-9 KJV
KINGSPORT - Mary Elizabeth Hughes, 77, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 15, 2022 at her residence following a period of declining health.
Born in Sullivan County on June 13, 1945, a daughter of the late William Clyde and Luzean McCall, she has resided in this area for the last 15 years, moving from Buladean, NC and then Stuart, FL. Mary graduated from Science Hill High School, and attended East Tennessee State University. She married Arthur Hughes in 1968 in Gate City, VA. Mary retired from food preparation following 40+ years of service. She was of the Baptist faith and will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, mamaw and friend who loved to crochet and take care of her cats.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to CICU nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Arthur Hughes in 2001 and special friend Jacob Laber in 2022.
Survivors include her children, Patricia Lizotte (Don) of Stoneville, NC, Frank Hughes of Fort White, FL, Sharon Stone Bourque of Johnson City, John Hughes of Gray; five grandchildren, Billy (Tanya), Joe, Tyler (Jessica), Jacob, Sierra; four great-granddaughters, Kara, Terra, Ivy, Freyja.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Celebration of Life services will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sullivan County Humane Society, 380 Masengill Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.