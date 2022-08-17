For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast. Ephesians 2:8-9 KJV

KINGSPORT - Mary Elizabeth Hughes, 77, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 15, 2022 at her residence following a period of declining health.

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you