JOHNSON CITY - Mary E. Henley, 82, Johnson City, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at NHC Healthcare, Johnson City, following a brief illness.
Mary was a native of the Lamar community of Washington County, and a resident of Johnson City for most of her life. She was a daughter of the late Everett S. and Nellie Richards Taylor.
Mary was a graduate of Lamar High School and Steed College.
She was the former Office Manager of Old Hickory Concrete, and later worked in Home Health Care.
Mary was a member of the former Cherokee United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee “Bud” Henley in 2004, her brother, Everett Taylor, three sisters, Faye Spencer, Beulah Ragan and Juanita Pahud.
Mary is survived by two sons, Tim Henley and wife Roxanne, Johnson City; Steve Ragan and wife Crystal, Sweetwater; her special grandson, Gabe Henley, Knoxville; special niece, Nancy Symes; other nieces and nephews include Megan Hite, Wesley Taylor and Janie Wilkinson.
Private services will be at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of NHC, Johnson City, for the care and support of Mary during her stay.
The family requests that in-lieu-of flowers, memorials in Mary’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Boys and Girls Club of Johnson City, 2210 W. Market St., Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is serving the Henley family. (928-6111)