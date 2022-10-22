JOHNSON CITY - Mary Cloteal “Clo” Owens, age 88, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at NHC surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 20th, after a long battle with vascular dementia. Clo was a native of Carrollton, Georgia, and was a resident of Johnson City for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Jefferson Davis Clark and Opal Reynolds Clark.
Clo earned her AB degree in Nutrition from Berry College followed by 2 years of graduate studies at UT. While at Berry College, she was Associate Editor of the College Yearbook and active in Student Government. She is listed in the 1956-57 Edition of Who’s Who in America. She worked as a Registered Dietician at both Mountain Home VA and Memorial Hospital/Johnson City Medical Center. She also worked as a Dietary Consultant to several of the region’s smaller hospitals and nursing homes. Perhaps more importantly, Clo’s greatest spiritual gift was teaching Christianity to young children, which she did for over 50 years as a Sunday School teacher at Calvary Presbyterian and Central Baptist. She was also very active in Childhood Evangelism Fellowship, hosting Good News Clubs in her home. Those who knew Clo well could not help but observe her love for her family, her constant hospitality to her friends and her unambiguous devotion to her Lord Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years Dean Owens; one son Jeff Owens and wife Robin of the Republic of Moldova; two daughters, Dee and husband Mark McQuain of Johnson City, and Ann and husband Tom Perry of Johnson City; six grandchildren, Byron (Alison) McQuain of Denver, CO, Will (Kylie) McQuain of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Taylor (Katherine) McQuain of Washington, DC, Evan (Anna) Perry of Boston, MA, Chloe (Ben) Campbell of Johnson City and Paulina Owens currently attending Milligan University; and five great grandchildren.
The family wishes to recognize Dr. Rachel Monderer, our special caregiver Sandy Hill, Amedisys Hospice (Elizabethton) and the staff of NHC for their loving care of Clo.
Funeral service plans are pending at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Central Baptist Church, 300 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN, 37601. Online condolences may be shared through www.dillow-taylor.com