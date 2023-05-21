UNICOI - Mary Catherine Oliver, 79, a beloved pillar of the Unicoi, Tennessee community and a loving, kind and generous mother, grandmother, and friend, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Born in Johnson City, Tennessee, Mary had a profound impact on those around her with her infinite capacity for love and her unwavering Christian faith.

Mary was the cherished daughter of the late Cecil and Daisy Woodby, and the devoted wife of the late Bill Oliver. She was a brave matriarch who faced the heartbreaking loss of her siblings, Jerry Woodby, Steve Woodby and Connie Dayton. Sadly, Mary also endured the untimely passing of her grandson, Brian Oliver. Despite these setbacks, Mary carried on with her characteristic resilience and strength, providing unwavering love to her surviving family members.

