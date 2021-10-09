JONESBOROUGH - Mary C Campbell, 75, of Jonesborough, passed away October 7, 2021 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Hazel Vines Campbell. Mary was born in Washington County, TN, on June 29,1946. She was a homemaker most of her life and of the Baptist faith. Mary was a loving and devoted mother and had a heart of gold.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Brown, a brother, Bill Campbell and a brother-in-law, Finn Brown.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Tammy Sparks, sister Nancy Lovegrove; a sister-in-law, Peggy Campbell Buck; also, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be conducted at Eden-Greenwood Cemetery. Monday, October 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM with Dan Foster officiating and prayer by Stanley Gross. Pallbearers will be Bill Lovegrove, Todd Lovegrove, Richard Wilson, Tony Sparks, Matthew Sparks and Eddie Mobley. Honorary pallbearer will be: Hartsell Sparks. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 PM.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton, especially Seth Taylor and to Megan Long and Dr. Bowling for the wonderful care they provided.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com.