JOHNSON CITY - Mary Bruce Mazza, age 75 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at her home. She was born in Blountville, Tennessee on February 25, 1946. After graduating from Blountville High School and East Tennessee University, Mary Bruce managed physicians’ offices for twenty years. Mary Bruce was married to Jim Mazza in 1978 and remained a loving and dedicated wife until his passing in 2019.
Mary Bruce was a dedicated philanthropist, and ardent supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. She was a board member of the Emergency Child Shelter, past president of the Women’s Civic Club of Elizabethton, and in 2000, was nominated for the prestigious JC Penny Golden Rule Award. She also owned and operated a clinic for disadvantaged children.
Mary Bruce loved dogs and volunteered for years taking her golden retrievers for pet therapy at local nursing homes.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. and Mrs. Mongle, her brother Sam Mongle, and her husband, Jim Mazza. Mary Bruce is survived by her daughter Mary Melissa Joe, her niece Carrie Mongle, and a community of friends that will miss her greatly.
Funeral services for Mary Bruce Mazza will be conducted on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Chaplain Steven Spell officiating. Burial will follow on Saturday at 3:00 P.M. in the Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 2:50 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.