I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. -Romans 8:18
KINGSPORT - The world is a much sadder place with the passage of Mary Brown Dalton, 71, of Kingsport, who peacefully joined her beloved David in the arms of God in her eternal home on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 16th at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Gray, with Rev. Sherrel Nave and Pastor Travis Tyler officiating. John Castell will provide special music. Interment will be at a later date in Epperson Cemetery, Tellico Plains.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the residence.
In addition to flowers, those wishing may also make memorial contributions to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 396 Oak Grove Road, Gray, TN 37615.
