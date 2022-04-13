I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. -Romans 8:18
KINGSPORT - The world is a much sadder place with the passage of Mary Brown Dalton, 71, of Kingsport, who peacefully joined her beloved David in the arms of God in her eternal home on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Born in Staunton, Virginia on February 19, 1951, a daughter of the late Hayter and Reba Johnson Brown, she has resided in the Kingsport area most of her life. Mary graduated from Sullivan Central High School in 1969 and East Tennessee State University in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree. She married David Paul Dalton on October 16, 1981, at Adam’s Chapel in Blountville. Mary retired from Sullivan County School System in 1991 as a speech therapist. She enjoyed many years as a children’s Sunday school teacher and was an active member of both Oak Grove Baptist Church and Kingsport Women’s Bible Study Fellowship.
Mary will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved to entertain, share her faith, sew and make special crafts, and snuggle and play Barbies with her grandchildren. She was a very bright light who never met a stranger, made everyone feel like family, and dedicated her time to help children and individuals with special needs as she was a beacon in that community herself.
The family would like to extend thanks to Suncrest Home Health, Providence Companion Care, the nurses and staff of W3 at Holston Valley Medical Center, and Dr. Ella Meade for their home health and palliative care. A special thanks would also like to be extended to her niece, Brittany Martin Barnett, for keeping her Aunt Francie out of trouble.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, David Paul Dalton, in 2019; her stepson, Eric Dalton; her brother, Joe Brown; her brother-in-law, Bruce Martin and her mother-in-law, Juanita Dalton. She is survived by her son, Zac Dalton and wife Autumn of Elizabethton; grandchildren, Avery Dalton and William Dalton; her sister, Vicki Martin of Piney Flats; her brother, Buddy Brown and fiancée Rhonda Hawn of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; numerous special friends and her dog, Petie.
Mary was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 16th at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Gray, with Rev. Sherrel Nave and Pastor Travis Tyler officiating. John Castell will provide special music. Interment will be at a later date in Epperson Cemetery, Tellico Plains.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the residence.
In addition to flowers, those wishing may also make memorial contributions to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 396 Oak Grove Road, Gray, TN 37615.
