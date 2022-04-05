KINGSPORT- Mary Belle Cox Bateman entered Heaven on March 31, 2022. Born on August 16, 1939, she was the beloved daughter of William Basil Cox and Bernelle Chase Cox of Washington County, TN. Mary Belle was an honors graduate of ETSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education.
She is survived by her daughter Shellie Templeton and son in law Michael Templeton of Jonesborough, daughter Kellie Corder of Kingsport, and Granddaughter Courtney Belle Templeton of Nashville.
She was mammy to many and had special relationships with her cousin Dwight Price of Maryville, Jan Bowers Compton of Kingsport, and all the ‘Saturday Saps’ girls.
She gave herself to our Lord Jesus Christ at an early age and has been a member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport since 1968.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday April 19th at 2 pm at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church located at 2152 Hawthorne Street, Kingsport, TN 37660. Mary Belle wished donations be given to St. Timothy’s in lieu of flowers.