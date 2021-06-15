John 5:24
Jesus said “He that heareth my words and believeth in him that sent me hath everlasting life, and shall not come into judgement, but is passed from death into life.”
Mary Ann Sifford, 88, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 14, 2021. She had battled dementia for fourteen years. She was born on April 20, 1933, to the late Wilk and Dora Morelock. She was of the Baptist faith and always enjoyed watching the Billy Graham Crusades on TV and reading his books, also Charley Stanley. Until she became unable to comprehend, she read her bible daily. She retired from the Sheraton Hotel after being employed for many years. She was a wonderful cook, loved her flower gardens, vegetable gardens and canning, and she also raised tobacco.
She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, the step-father and father of her children, J.D. Sifford, also a granddaughter, Pamala Fletcher, Jeffrey Chapman, grand-son, daughter, Brenda Royston, grand-daughter, Melissa Gass. Also preceded in death are brother, Paul and wife Millie Morelock, half-brother, Harold Hood and wife Edna, sister, Chloe Pearson and half sister Frances Charlton, and a niece, Frances Stokley.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Bernice and Larry Cloyd, son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Lee Morelock, daughter, Lois Fletcher, son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Janet Sifford. She also has seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
The family wants to greatly thank everyone at Life Care Center of Gray for taking care of our precious mother for almost four years. Mama was loved by many while there.
Visitation will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 PM. Graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Pastor John Moore will be officiating.
“There is comfort in knowing our mother is resting peacefully, awaiting that great glorious day when Christ returns.”
Flowers are welcome, but please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory. Thank you, the family.
Condolences may be sent to the Sifford family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821