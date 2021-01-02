ELIZABETHTON - Mary Ann Mercer Lowe, 80, Elizabethton with to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was a wife and wonderful mother. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Bill & Kathleen Cloyd Mercer. Mary Ann was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and attended Nursing School in Banner Elk, North Carolina. She was a retired LPN Nurse who worked at Carter County Memorial Hospital, Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Life Care and retired from Pine Ridge Health Care. She was dedicated to her residents. She was a member of Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Floyd D. (Todd) Lowe who passed away June 13, 2019 , by a sister: Lois Neal and a brother: Robert Mercer.
Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law: Vivian Ruth & Daniel Wade Wood, Piney Flats. One sister & brother-in-law: JoAnn & Phil McQueen, Johnson City, Brother & Sisters-In-Law: Lloyd and Sue Lowe, Katy Lowe, Francis Lowe, Florence Belt, and Ann Lowe Colbaugh. Several nieces & nephews including a special niece: Mary Lowe Harrell. Special people in her life include Wayne & Judy Stout, Doug & Danette Hardin, Jean Carroll, Ella Carol Peters and Georgia Jaynes all of Elizabethton, Tenn.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 Tuesday in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Roger Haley officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday will be: Tommy Verran, Shannon Carrier, Mike Stout, Cooper Shanks, Doug Hardin and Aime Gahanza. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff at Hillview Health Center and the staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Mary Ann to the Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church,% Mary Evelyn Buck, Treasurer, 136 Ed Davis Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643 . Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Monday 12 to 5 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lowe family