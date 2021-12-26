Psalm 23:4, Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.
JOHNSON CITY - Mary Ann Josephine Humphreys, age 84, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Bristol, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Frank Neal and Kate Dunn Neal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Linville Eugene Humphrey; one son-in-law, Steve Smallman; two granddaughters, Amanda Whaley and Samantha Humphrey; one grandson, Kenneth Whaley; one infant sister, Betty Kate Neal; two sisters, Eliza Milhorn and Maggie Jones; and four brothers, Lee Neal, Jess Neal, Arlie Neal and Ted Neal.
Mary Ann was a longtime member of Wayside Baptist Church. She worked for Leon Fernbach for 35 years. She loved to cook, traveling to the beach and spending time with her dog Thumbelina.
She is survived by four sons, Steve Humphrey and wife Josephine, Jerry Humphrey, Paul Humphrey and wife Norma, and Kevin Humphrey and fiancé Anita McNabb; one daughter, Patricia Smallman; eight grandchildren, Angela Frazier and husband Frank, Rebecca Blevins, Karen Bailey, Jerry Mark Humphrey, Kristy Humphrey, Ehlena Slemp, Nick Lawson, and J Michael McNabb; sixteen great grandchildren, Brittany Collins, Amber Frazier, Michael Blevins; Jeremiah Humphrey, Isabella Machado, Bryson Humphrey, Chandler Humphrey, Liam Humphrey, Keira Lawson, Dominic Whaley, Haiden Whaley, Destiny Whaley, Aya McNabb, Kaira Slemp, Akane Slemp, and Audrey Johnson; two great-great grandchildren, Claire Miracolo and Gwyn Eades; one brother, Gene Neal and wife Katie; one sister, Marie Sells; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Steve Hillman and Pastor Steve Wilson officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 12:00PM in the Garden of the Gospels at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Wayside Baptist Church, 2516 Watauga Road, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Humphrey family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Mary Ann Josephine Humphrey and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.