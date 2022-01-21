ELIZABETHTON - Mary Ann Chanchaivit, age 79, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Courtyards Senior Living, Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Thurman Ray Pierce and Maggie Pierce. She worked in the hospitality industry and owned a restaurant called The Frontier in Washington, D.C. She was friendly, compassionate, full of energy and always made everyone around her smile. Mary enjoyed traveling, good food and especially loved children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chackavan “Burt” Chanchaivit; sister, Virginia Beryl Pierce and nephew, Michael Kenneth Martin.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Judy Pierce, of Elizabethton, TN and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service to honor the life of Mary Ann Chanchaivit will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home. The family will receive friends between the hours 12:00 P.M. and 1:00 P.M. prior to the service on Saturday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Chanchaivit family. Office: 423-543-5544