It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Angela Deal announces her passing on March 17, 2022, at the young age of 52 years. She was born on September 1, 1969, in Johnson City, Tennessee. Angela loved her Lord Jesus Christ and knew him as her personal savior. She proudly served her country in the United States Army, serving in Desert Storm. She served for a total of 6 years. Angela accomplished a lot and was proud of her time in the service. She completed her studies to become a registered nurse with her BSN degree. She loved caring for others, which was her reason for becoming a nurse. She was a beautiful, loving and devoted mother. Angela loved watching her favorite television shows such as Daniel Boone, Andy Griffith, or her favorite superhero, Wonder Woman. She had a beautiful voice and would often sing along to her favorite songs as loud as she could. She also found joy in cooking, trying new foods, shopping, traveling, but most of all, she enjoyed being with her family.
She is preceded in death by her father, Marcus LaFayette Deal.
Angela will be lovingly remembered by all of her family. Her mother, Mary Magalene Deal, her children, Mary Emma Regen, Jacob Regen, and Emmamae Regen, her grandchildren, Matthew Carper and Mollie Carper. Her sister, Ruby Darlene Lowe, Brother, Marcus LaFayette Deal, Jr., and several cousins who loved her dearly.
Funeral services for Mary Angela Deal will be conducted on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday after 12:30 P.M. until the hour of service.
This obituary is lovingly written by the Angela’s family.
