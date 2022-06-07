10/17/1921 -02/27/2019
Mary Alice Netherland Gobble passed away on February 27, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina, after a long illness. Mary Alice was born in Bristol, TN, on October 17, 1921, to William M. and Cornelia Lewis Netherland. She graduated from Tennessee High School in Bristol and later in life completed an Associate’s degree in accounting. She was in banking for nearly 30 years of her life, retiring from Hamilton National Bank (now Suntrust) in 1986.
She was married to Quentin James Gobble in Miami, Florida, at Immanuel Lutheran Church on January 8, 1945, making their first home together in Key West, Florida, where her husband was a Marine stationed at the United States Naval Operating Base there. Quentin preceded her in death, passing away in 1973.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Myra Netherland McCall, and her brother, William M. Netherland, as well as their spouses and Quentin’s sisters, brothers and their spouses.
Mary loved life, and most of all cherished her family and friends. She was a life-long member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was very active singing in the choir and participating in the women’s organization and Sunday School. God blessed her with a beautiful soprano voice and she shared her talent in the church choir for many decades. She was also a talented artist and later in life took water color lessons, eventually having some of her paintings displayed at ETSU. Mary was a volunteer at the hospital for many years and also at the downtown soup kitchen at Muncey.
She is survived by her son, James H. Gobble of Johnson City, a daughter, Polly Dickinson (David) of Durham, NC, grandsons Jamie (Lori), Paul, and John (Alicia) Gobble (Ohio) and Erik (Monica) Booher (Key West) as well as granddaughter, Sarah Agnew (Nashville). In addition, she has several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, all of whom adored and cherished their grandmother as she adored and cherished them. She has several much loved nieces and nephews.
Mary Alice was cremated according to her wishes. There will be a Remembrance Service held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave, Johnson City, this Sunday, June 12, at 2pm.
Anyone who knew Mary is more than welcome to attend.