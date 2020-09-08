JONESBOROUGH - Mary Alice Irwin, 92, of Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. Born on July 7th, 1928 on the family farm on Stuart’s Hill, she was a life-long resident of Washington County and the youngest of the eight children of Demarcus Jackson Rogers and Lola Smith Rogers.
She was an educator and coach in Washington County schools, teaching at Lamar High School, Jonesboro High School, and David Crockett High School. At Crockett, she established the female athletic sports programs with Katie Wilhoit and Ernestine Renfro. She was the school’s first head women’s basketball and softball coach. The softball field at Crockett is named in her honor. In 2016, she was inducted with the inaugural class into Crockett’s Sports Hall of Fame.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her husband, Ned C. Irwin, and by her siblings: Lula Pearl Rogers Tittle, Gladys Pauline Rogers Ingle, Theodore Rogers, Rebecca Rogers Cox, Charles W. Rogers, Albert D. Rogers, and Lawrence B. Rogers.
She is survived by her sons Ned L. Irwin (wife Amy) and Gary Irwin, all of Jonesborough, and grandson Allen Haynes Irwin, Knoxville; several nieces and nephews; and her life-long friend Ernestine Renfro.
She was a member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery. The Reverend Douglas Grove-DeJarnett is officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or Munsey Preschool, P. O. Box 1336, Johnson City, TN 37605.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821