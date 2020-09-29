ELIZABETHTON - Mary Alice Anderson, age 78, of Elizabethton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Alfred “Alf” and Susie Bowers Anderson and was born in Elizabethton on October 7, 1941. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dallas Anderson and Carl Anderson; and one sister, Doris Grindstaff.
Mary retired as a grocery clerk for Giant Supermarket and was a member of Blue Springs Christian Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and taking care of her family. Mary was very kind and was loved by everyone that knew her.
Those left to cherish her memories include two nephews, Larry Grindstaff, of Elizabethton and Albert Grindstaff, of Independence, MO; one great nephew, Adam Grindstaff, of Florida; and two great nieces, Beth Barbe and Jessica Carol, both of Elizabethton. Several great great nieces and nephews, along with her devoted caregiver, Elaine, also survive.
A service to celebrate Mary’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Richard Thomason, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Thursday or at the residence at any time.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Pearl Bowers Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Friday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Amedysis Hospice of Elizabethton in honor of Mary.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Carter County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the visitation, funeral and/ or the graveside service are required to wear a mask or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Mary and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.