JOHNSON CITY - Mary Agnes Phillips,89, of Johnson City, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at her residence. She was a native of Dixon County, Virginia, daughter of the late Grover C. Anderson and Flora Owens Anderson.
Mary was a retired line inspector for Texas Instruments.
She was a longtime member of the Knob Creek Church of the Brethren.
Mary was a proud cosmetology graduate at 62 after retiring, so she could do hair for shut ins.
She loved gardening and caring for the grounds at her church. Generally doing anything she could do to aid her church in functioning.
In addition to her parents, her husband Charles H. Phillips, a brother, Garnie Anderson and a sister, Doris Counts all preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Madaline Lewis, Jan Gilmer and Phil, Ella Garland and Doug, Lori Ritchie and John; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Nancy Boyd and Bill, Arbutis (Boots) Edwards; three grandsons and three granddaughters; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Dogwood Chapel of the Morris-Baker Funeral Home; a funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 pm under the direction of Pastor Jeff Stout. A committal service is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 9th, 2021 at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 1:50 pm at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be made to her church: Knob Creek Church of the Brethren, 2591 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.
