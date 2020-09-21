ELIZABETHTON - Marvin Charles Garland, age 68, of the Stoney Creek Community in Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from his sister’s home. Marvin was born in Carter County to the late Charles and Ina Cole Garland.
Marvin was employed with the Carter County School System in the Transportation Department where he served as a mechanic and filled in as a bus driver and he was a member of Stoney Creek Baptist Church. He loved horses and farming and enjoyed hunting. Marvin was a joy to be around and will be missed by many whose lives he touched.
Those left to cherish his memories include his sister, Marilyn Taylor and husband Ronnie, of Elizabethton; two nieces, Marsha Taylor and husband Dwayne and April Taylor Howard and husband Joe, all of Elizabethton; one great niece, Kirsten Street and husband Chance, of Maryville, TN; one great nephew, Weston Taylor, of Elizabethton; an aunt, Jane Cole, of Elizabethton; and his special family: Jim, Addie and Cameron Hyder, Judy Deloach, Tiffany Taylor, Joseph and Leslie Taylor and Kathryn and Emma Taylor.
An open visitation for family and friends to sign the guest register book will be conducted from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. The family will not be present during this time. Friends may call at the residence of his sister and brother in law, Marilyn and Ronnie Taylor at any time.
A graveside service to honor Marvin’s life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Blevins Cemetery with Mr. Weston Taylor, reading scripture and April Taylor Howard providing the eulogy and Mr. Mike Cole, providing prayer. Active pallbearers will be Dois Sheffield, Mike Cole, Mike McKinney, Kirby Taylor, Mickey Taylor, David Grindstaff, Billy Rash, Jacob Rash, Fuzz Ensor, Bob Carr, Wayne Sams, and Mack Blevins. Marvin’s farming friends and neighbors, past and present bus drivers, and employees of the Carter County Bus Garage will serve as his honorary pallbearers.
The Family would like to express a special thank you to Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Ivy Hall Nursing Home, Amedisys Hospice, Rev. Chris Hughes, Nurses; Megan, Joni, Sarah and all his friends who came to see him while he was sick. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 1:15 P.M. on Friday, September 25, 2020 to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Carter County School System (Special Education Department) at 305 Academy Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Marvin.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Carter County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the visitation or the graveside service are required to wear a mask or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Marvin and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.