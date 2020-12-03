JOHNSON CITY - Marvin C. Hobson Sr., age 87 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a son of the late William Hobson and Edith Buchannan Hobson, born to them on March 13, 1933 in Bakersfield, North Carolina.
Marvin was a lifelong member of the Teamsters Union and served as a delegate for his Local during his time with Mason Dixon Carriers. Marvin owned and operated Hobson Hobson Inc. He proudly served his country in the United States Army’s 101st Airborne division. Marvin’s other passions include his love for Jaguar cars and the beauty of Roan Mountain. He united in marriage to Sandra Shaw to whom he was married to for 63 years.
Marvin is survived by his loving wife: Sandra Hobson, children: David Hobson (Freida), Marvin Hobson Jr. (Mary) and Brian Hobson (Loveland) and one sister: Natalie Green; he is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as many other loved ones and friends left behind to cherish his memory.
Per Marvin’s wishes, a private graveside service was conducted on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Eden United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jonesborough.
