LIMESTONE - Martin E. Laws, 79, of Limestone, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
He was born on December 13, 1942, in Carter County, Tennessee, a son of the late Cecil Edward and Gladys Leonard Laws.
Martin served his country as a member of the U. S. Navy from 1961 to 1965. He went on to work as a locomotive engineer on the railroads of the CSX transportation system for 36 years.
He enjoyed woodworking, making many unique dulcimers and numerous pieces of furniture. He also liked to go to antique engine shows and had a particular interest in Hit-and-Miss Engines. Above all, he loved his family, friends, and Heavenly Father.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his caring first wife, Elaine Carver Laws.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Phyllis Garland Laws; daughter, Lisa (Worley) Bennett; two granddaughters, Chenoa (Andrew) Patton and Rachel Bennett; sister, Ann Brackett; brother, Philip (Diane) Laws; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family of Martin Laws will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A committal service will follow at 2:00 PM at Roselawn Memory Gardens, officiated by Lamar Garrison and Tim Ramsey. Pallbearers will be selected from Family and Friends. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM.
Memories and condolences may be made via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the family. (423) 282-1521