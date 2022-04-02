GRAY - Martha Overbey Martin of Gray, TN fought the good fight and finished her race on this side of Heaven on March 26, 2022. She was a humble and generous prayer warrior, loved by her family and respected by those who knew her. She was a school teacher for forty-three years and many of her former students still have fond memories of her. She is now more alive than ever in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ and reunited with the love of her life, Earl.
She is preceded in death by her husband Earl, her father, Buster Overbey; mother, Shirley Grimsley Overbey; sister, Peggy.
Martha is survived by her son David Martin and his wife Lois; daughter, Leslie Boucher and her husband Fred; one precious granddaughter, Emily Baker.
Martha will be interred at Mountain Home National Cemetery, with her late husband. The service is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Martha, to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
