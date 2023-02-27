SALISBURY, NC - Martha Louise Curtis Lewis, of Salisbury, NC, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on February 22, 2023. She was born on September 8, 1940, in Piney Flats, TN, to Louise Crumley Curtis and John Clifton Curtis.

Martha graduated as valedictorian from Daniel Boone High School in Johnson City, TN, in 1958. She attended East Tennessee State College (now University), graduating with honors in 1961. Shortly after graduation, she married Samuel Edwin Lewis, her loving husband of almost 62 years. As newlyweds, Martha accompanied Ed to Decatur, GA, where she taught at Tilson Elementary School to help put him through Columbia Theological Seminary. Upon his graduation in 1963, they moved to Rock Hill, SC, where she taught at Richmond Drive Elementary School. When Ed was called to serve as pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, NC, in 1970, they settled in the town for the remainder of their careers. Martha taught math to middle school students for many years in the Mooresville Graded School District. After both retired, they moved to Salisbury, NC, in 2004.

