SALISBURY, NC - Martha Louise Curtis Lewis, of Salisbury, NC, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on February 22, 2023. She was born on September 8, 1940, in Piney Flats, TN, to Louise Crumley Curtis and John Clifton Curtis.
Martha graduated as valedictorian from Daniel Boone High School in Johnson City, TN, in 1958. She attended East Tennessee State College (now University), graduating with honors in 1961. Shortly after graduation, she married Samuel Edwin Lewis, her loving husband of almost 62 years. As newlyweds, Martha accompanied Ed to Decatur, GA, where she taught at Tilson Elementary School to help put him through Columbia Theological Seminary. Upon his graduation in 1963, they moved to Rock Hill, SC, where she taught at Richmond Drive Elementary School. When Ed was called to serve as pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, NC, in 1970, they settled in the town for the remainder of their careers. Martha taught math to middle school students for many years in the Mooresville Graded School District. After both retired, they moved to Salisbury, NC, in 2004.
Martha's math classes were notoriously difficult, but she was an incredible teacher who prepared her students for success in high school and beyond. She also faithfully fulfilled her role as a preacher's wife by doing whatever the church needed, including, at various times, teaching Sunday School, playing the piano or organ, leading youth groups and women's circles, and directing the choir. Martha lived a life of service, developing young students and living her faith.
Martha enjoyed music and had a lovely soprano singing voice. Her keen intellect and incredible memory made her a formidable bridge player. She loved shopping and laughing with her sister Pat, spending time at Ocean Isle Beach, and watching the UNC Tar Heels and the Atlanta Braves. Having grown up on a farm, Martha was a phenomenal cook who worked wonders with the simplest ingredients. She was also the consummate hostess; once she knew your favorite cake, casserole or side dish, she would make it for you on a regular basis.
Most of all, Martha loved her family and its traditions, particularly holiday ones. She was happiest when everyone was sharing a meal and she was answering to frequent calls of "Mom" or "Nana." We love her very much and miss her greatly.
Martha is survived by her husband Ed Lewis; their three children Stephen Lewis (Mary Ellen Huckabee) of Atlanta, GA, Melanie Burton (Scott Burton) of Salisbury, NC, and Mark Lewis (Julie Lewis) of Wilmington, NC; their seven grandchildren (Caroline, Roarke, Charlotte, Meredith, Katherine, Sawyer, and Lola); and her sister Pat Davis (Jerry Davis) of Southport, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Stephanie Lewis, and infant granddaughter McLean Lewis.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN.
There will be a memorial service for Martha at 11:00am on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Salisbury (308 West Fisher Street, Salisbury, NC 28144), with visitation at the church following.