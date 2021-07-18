BUTLER, TN - Martha Lou Reece Vines, age 80, of Butler, TN, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was a daughter of the late William E. Red and Okie Opal Campbell Reece and was born in Butler, TN on April 3, 1941. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Carroll Vines and three brothers, DW Reece, Richard Reece and Cecil Reece.
Martha was a homemaker and attended Eternal Life Baptist Church when she was able and loved spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memories include seven children, William Michael Vines (Lisa) of Elizabethton, Carol Renea Vines (David Engle) of Johnson City, Daphne Dale Johnson (Greg) of Greeneville, Charles David Vines of Butler, Benjamin Scott Vines (Maricela) of Elizabethton, Kristy Dawn Everett (Michael) of Johnson City and Toni Rachae Ruiz (Carlos) of Elizabethton; seven siblings, Bobby Reece, Elwanda Shupe, Wayne Reece, Leonard Reece, Sherry Hicks, Anita Blackwell and Karen Yates; and twenty-nine grandchildren. Numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Martha Lou Reece Vines will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM prior to the service.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Vines Cemetery on Whaley Town Road, Butler. Active pallbearers will be Walter Vines, Chris Timmons, Michael Everett, Carlos Ruiz, Adam Johnson and Jacob Sweeney. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers and grandchildren. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Wednesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com