ELIZABETHTON - Martha Lou Fair Cox, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late J.S. & Hildred Nidiffer Fair. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was a homemaker. She loved working in her flowers, gardening and taking care of kids. She was a member of East Side Baptist Church. She served as a Denmother for the Cub Scouts for several years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Eugene “Bo” Fair, and Perry Fair and two sisters: Edna Johnson and Emma Lou Houck.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years: Paul Cox. Two Sons: Paul Cox, Jr & wife Lucy and Robert L. Cox and companion Wanda Stines all of Elizabethton. Three Grandchildren, Five Great Grandchildren and One Great Great Granddaughter. A Sister: Janice Stout and a sister-in-law: Ruby Woods. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday will be: Paul Cox, Jr., Robert L. Cox, Hunter John Williams, Jamie Lee Reece, Steven Holtsclaw and Eddie Houck. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of ER, 2nd Floor and ICU of Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Cox family.