GRAY - Martha Lou Cash Lewis, 84, of Gray, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at NHC Healthcare.
She was a lifelong resident of Washington County, born on August 21, 1937, to the late William Clyde Cash and Sarah Milhorn Cash.
Martha was a strong Christian, attending Boones Creek Christian Church and raising her family there.
She was a woman of many talents, usually able to master whatever she decided to pick up next. This led her to many accomplishments in fishing, quilting, marksmanship, gardening, and occasionally architecture or horseshoes.
She is preceded in death by: first husband, Bob Trent; and siblings, Betty Cretsinger and Earl Cash.
Those surviving include: husband of 19 years, Carl Lewis; son, Scott Trent; step-children, Steve Lewis, Mike Lewis, and Jane Culp; grandchildren, Daniel Trent and Rebecca Clemmons; great-grandchildren, Maggie Trent and Abigail Christian; as well as many more step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family of Martha Lewis will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Boones Creek Christian Church. The funeral will follow at 1:00 PM, officiated by Pastors David Clark and Ben Cole. Immediately following, a committal service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park, with pallbearers selected from family and friends.
Special thanks to Vanessa and the staff at NHC, and Amedisys Hospice Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boone’s Creek Christian Church or to Glenwood Union Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521