Martha Kay Carr Oglesby, age 70, passed away on Sunday, September 5. Kay was born on June 23, 1951 in Gray, Tennessee and lived her whole life in Northeast Tennessee.
Kay was a lifelong volunteer with a big heart whose extensive activities spanned hundreds of hours over several decades. Through her work at the Salvation Army, she recruited volunteers for the Weekend Feeding Program. She also volunteered for years with the Meals on Wheels program delivering meals for homebound community members as well as helping out with the Kitchen of Hope in downtown Kingsport. She volunteered for various public office campaigns that she strongly believed in and also served as a citizen representative on the state podiatry board. She was a member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and wife.
Kay is survived by her husband of 26 years, Steve Oglesby; her daughter, Cindy Corwin; two grandchildren, Michael, and Callie; and a sister, Jill Lilley, and brother, Richard Carr.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN on Sunday, September 12 at 2pm with a receiving of friends immediately following.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Oglesby family.