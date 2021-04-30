Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. Proverbs 31:10 JKV
Martha Jeweldine Willis Rice, age 80, went to be with her Lord on April 28, 2021 at the Center of Aging and Health. She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and the daughter of Jasper and Thelma Ray Willis.
Martha was a dedicated Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a faithful member of Flag Pond Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught the Children’s Sunday School Class, and held the office of secretary.
Martha retired from Morrill Motors after forty-one years of service. She was a member of Flag Pond 129 Eastern Star, where she was a worthy matron in 1968.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, David Lee Rice; one grandson, Jacob Mosley; nine brothers, three sisters, three half-brothers, and one half-sister.
Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory, loving husband of sixty years, Robert Rice; one daughter, Regina (John) Mosley; one grandson, Matthew Mosley; one granddaughter, Courtney Mosley, two sisters: Eva (James) Bowman and Linda (Guy) Edwards; sisters-in-law: Juanita Willis, Carolyn Willis, Geraldine Willis, Mary Sue (Phillip) Mashburn, Brenda (Jerry) Bennett, and Pauline Rice; brother-in-law, Ivan Rice; special friends: Linda Willis, Frances Hardin, Genevieve Harris, Betty Ledford, Victoria Osborne, and Tammy Pate.
The family will receive friends from 4:30-6:30 PM Monday, May 3, 2021 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 6:30 PM with Pastor David Crutchfield and Pastor Jeremy Clark officiating. Music will be provided by Gary Amos and Inez Chandler. Pallbearers will be John Mosley, Matthew Mosley, Keith Bowman, Kevin Bowman, Ivan Rice, and Matthew Willis. Honorary pallbearer will be John Willis. Committal service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery with James Bowman officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 PM Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
