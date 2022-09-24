JONESBOROUGH - Martha Jewel Hankal, age 82, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Four Oaks Healthcare Center.
A lifelong resident of Washington County, Martha was born on November 8, 1939, to the late Bernie Carter and Minnie Snyder Carter.
She was a member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church.
Martha retired from NHC Healthcare. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, watching “I Love Lucy” reruns, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved to cook meals for her family. She’s “mamaw” to everyone, she has so many grand kids that aren’t by blood that love her so much. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter F. Hankal and a brother, Danny L. Carter.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Brenda J. Hankal and Judy Ann Johnson; granddaughters, Christine Michelle Runion and Missy Dawn Runion; great-grandchildren, Eli Ukele, Lexi Brooklyn Runion, Sierra Michelle Runion, and Nova Rayn Runion; sisters, June Patterson and Betty Scott; and special dog, Bella.
Martha’s family will receive friends from 6:30-8:00 pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin immediately following the visitation, at 8:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor John Herdman and Pastor Mike Anglin. The committal service will be held at the graveside at 10:00 am, Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.