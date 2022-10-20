Martha Jean Stine Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JONESBOROUGH - Martha Jean Stine, age 78, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Hermitage Health Center.Services were private. She was laid to rest at Monte Vista Memorial Park.Memories and condolences can be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.comMorris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Stine family. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Martha Jean Stine Morris Condolence Funeral Home Memory Johnson City Baker Recommended for you ON AIR