GRAY - Martha Jane Penix Richardson, age 89, of Gray, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May, 17, 2021 at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City. Martha was born in Piney Flats, Tennessee to the late Elbert and Lou Barr Penix. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lloyd Richardson; two sisters, Gladys Wyatt and Hazel Humphreys; seven brothers, Lester Penix, Roy Penix, Ivan Penix, Buster Penix, Calvin Penix, Harry Penix and George Penix; and a son-in-law, Donald Kirby.
Martha was a wonderful homemaker, wife and mother. She was a member of Beans Creek Church of Jesus Christ and enjoyed gardening.
Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories include two daughters, Carolyn Puckett, husband Paul and Beverly Kirby; four grandchildren, Chad Puckett, Varina Hopper, husband Heath, Michele Holly, husband Jeremy and Nichole Denton, husband Caleb; her great grandchildren, Addison and Kensley Holly, Bodie and Brylee Pukett, Samara Hopper, Saleh, Kelsey and Jayden Denton. Several nieces and nephews as well as a special niece, Patricia Wyatt also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Martha Jane Penix Richardson will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Thursday, May 20, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor G.B. Garland delivering the message and Mr. Clint Andrews assisting. Music will be under the direction of Beans Creek Church of Jesus Christ. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service on Thursday or at the residence of her daughter, Carolyn Puckett, at other times.
The graveside service will follow in the Shell Cemetery (behind Piney Flats United Methodist Church). Active pallbearers will be Chad Puckett, Heath Hopper, Jeremy Holly, Caleb Denton, Mike Brown and Patrick Chellah.
