CHUCKEY - Martha Hilton, age 94, of Chuckey, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Four Oaks Healthcare in Jonesborough. A native of Washington County, Martha is a daughter of the late Jim and Alice (Price) Rogers. She was of the Baptist faith and she loved taking care of her family and her dog. In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, David Oscar Hilton; her son, Douglas Hilton; and her grandson, Jody Lee Hilton.
Martha Hilton leaves behind to cherish her memory: Sons: Bill Hilton, Lee Hilton; Daughters: Emma Smith and husband, Michael, Hazel Benefield and husband, Gene, Sarah Bales and husband, Larue, Bessie Tipton and Kenny Scott; Grandchildren: Tara Woody, Adam Honeycutt, Jamie Smith, Scott Hilton, Stacey “Rosebud” Reed, Mark Honeycutt, Cristin “Sissy” DePriest, Josh Higgins, Jeremy Higgins, And their spouses; Several great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Numerous nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Martha Hilton in a graveside committal service to be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Bumpass Cove Cemetery. Pastor Tony Birchfield will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will be held from 9:00 am until 12:30 pm on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 12:30 pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Martha’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the health and safety of our guests and staff, we respectfully request that all who attend the services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
