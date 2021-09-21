Martha Henley Quinn Sep 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Martha Henley Quinn passed on Monday, September 13, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Tennessee High assistant coach dies Dollar General may come to vacant lot at Johnson City intersection Cable, local TV and radio legend, dies from COVID-19 Unicoi County woman killed after being hit while checking mail Covered Bridge Festival will feature hottest bluegrass band in the land Johnson City Press ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.