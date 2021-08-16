ELIZABETHTON - Martha Fagan, age 78, of Elizabethton, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 14, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones at Life Care Center of Gray. She was the daughter of the late Niles Schucraft and Margaret Fair Schucraft.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Edward Fagan; three children, Charlene Sheets and husband Marvin, Eddie White, Robert White and wife April Mary Branson; nine grandchildren, Melissa Roark and husband Willie, Christopher Sheets and wife Penny, Tabitha White, Chuck Bailey and wife Tiffany, Joshua White and wife Christine, Phillip White and wife Savannah, Michael Branson and partner Gabby, Jessica Branson, Stephanie Branson Arrowood and husband Chris; fourteen great-grandchildren, Faith, Uriah, Justin, Morgan, Ethan, Evan, Madison, Makala, Aden, Brooklyn, Caitlin, Mason, Arya and Darrian and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The graveside service and committal will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in the Sheets Cemetery, Roan Mountain with Pastor Jamie Hill officiating. Pallbearers will be Marvin Sheets, Robert White, Edward Fagan, Eddie White and Willie Roark.
The family will receive friends between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. prior to the graveside service on Wednesday at Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Life Care Center of Gray and her close caregivers, Christina Gregory, T. Garcia and Joe Foster for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com.