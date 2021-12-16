Martha Evelyn Hopson (Sept. 20, 1925-December 15, 2021) age 96, passed away on December 15, at Signature Health Care in Elizabethton.
Evelyn was a life-long resident of Carter County. She was preceded in death by her parents Sarah Holtzclaw Williams and Alf Hatcher, husband Conway Hopson, infant daughter Marlene and son John Hopson, sisters, Margaret Dudney, Edna Wise and Kate Ashley.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Victor W. Hopson and wife Nancy. One granddaughter Victoria Lynn Kimbrel and husband Heath, one great-grandson, Jameson Wayne Kimbrel. Nieces, Dr. Tina Dudney McCormack and husband Michael, Greta Riddle and husband Randy, Suzanne Galyon and husband Steve, Carlene Stillman, Patricia Terry, Judy Hampton, and several great-nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was a former employee of Tri-State Container and the Carter County school system, serving as a book-keeper for several years. She had an enormous love for animals, flowers and gardening.
She was a member of Valley Forge United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Signature Health Care for their love, kindness and gentle care.
In lieu of flowers it is requested that memorials be made to Valley Forge United Methodist Church, 3974 Highway 19E, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
There will be a memorial service on December 19 at 2:00 at 2031 Ridgefield Road, Johnson City, TN. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
A graveside service will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hopson Family.