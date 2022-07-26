UNICOI - Martha Ellen Hodge Ray, age 72, Unicoi, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Monday, July 25, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her residence while she was surrounded by her loving family. Martha is a daughter of the late Ernest and Pauline Greer Hodge.

She is a member of Woodby Hill Freewill Baptist Church. Martha loved attending church and worshipping the Lord with her church family. She worked at A.O. Smith for forty-five years as a Material Handler. Also, while Martha was working full-time at A.O. Smith, she worked part-time as a Custodian at ETSU and part-time in the bakery at the former White’s Grocery Store. She was a hard worker and enjoyed keeping herself busy.