UNICOI - Martha Ellen Hodge Ray, age 72, Unicoi, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Monday, July 25, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her residence while she was surrounded by her loving family. Martha is a daughter of the late Ernest and Pauline Greer Hodge.
She is a member of Woodby Hill Freewill Baptist Church. Martha loved attending church and worshipping the Lord with her church family. She worked at A.O. Smith for forty-five years as a Material Handler. Also, while Martha was working full-time at A.O. Smith, she worked part-time as a Custodian at ETSU and part-time in the bakery at the former White’s Grocery Store. She was a hard worker and enjoyed keeping herself busy.
Martha loved her grandchildren dearly and treasured spending time with them. She was a good cook and liked to listen to NASCAR while she was in the kitchen cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister.
Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, Donald Ray; her two children: Elizabeth Ellen McConnell (Jason), Erwin and John Ray (Buffie), Unicoi; three grandchildren: Abigail McConnell, Scout Ray and Hunter Ray; one sister, Judy Marley, Johnson City; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Martha’s family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Bo Perkins and Reverend Roger Cutshall will officiate the 7:00 p.m. service. Music will be provided by J.P. Metcalf and Bobby Ramsey. Committal will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday in the Donald Ray Family Cemetery, 104 Ray Lane, Flag Pond. Active pallbearers will be Chris Boings, Nicholas Boings, Jason McConnell, John Ray, Eli Cutshall, Rocky Price and Scout Ray. Honorary pallbearers will be Connor McIntosh, Luke McIntosh, Holden Cutshall, Brent Seaton and Brayden Seaton. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made in memory of Martha to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online, www.stjude.org