GREENBACK, TN - Martha Elizabeth (Liz) Belcher, age 88, of Greenback, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 26, 2022. She was a member of Rafter Friends Church. She was an avid deer and hog hunter and was retired from Murray Guard at Nuclear Fuels Services in Erwin, TN, and was a 50-year member of Mountain View OES. She is preceded in death by her husband Wilson G. Belcher and grandson Casey Belcher. She fed a lot of people and taught us how to be self-sufficient and to be a family. Survivors-Children & spouses: Anne (Bill) Beaver, Mike (Becky) Belcher, Eric (Lisa) Belcher, Cheryl (Doug) Kasemeyer, Sonya (Roger) Tipton; 11 Grandchildren, 18 Great grandchildren; Sisters: Margaret Hughes, Frances Jenkins; Brother: Alton Shaw; Several nieces, nephews, other family & friends
A special "Thanks" to the Parkwest CCU Staff and 3rd floor staff, you all were a blessing. Funeral 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 5, 2022, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Larry Beaver and Rev. Steve Evans officiating. Interment Rafter Friends Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rafter Friends Quaker Church. Family will receive friends 12-2:00 PM Saturday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville