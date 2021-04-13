GRAY - Martha Cash Hodge, 79, Gray, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Martha was born in Johnson City on January 2, 1942. She was a daughter of the late Fred Massengill and Alva Mae Houk Cash.
Martha was a 1960 graduate of Boones Creek High School, and later received a Bachelor Degree in Education from East Tennessee State University. She taught school for a short period of time at Science Hill High School.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hodge, in 2015.
She is survived by distant cousins.
The graveside service for Martha will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2:00 P.M., in Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Dick Morris, Minister, officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M., and are encouraged to wear a mask or protective face covering, and practice appropriate social distancing.
