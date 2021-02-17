Martha Beatrice “Freet” Salters, daughter of the late Izetha Johnson and George Johnson was born May 12, 1942 in Johnson City, Tennessee. She attended Langston High and later received her GED. She professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined Friendship Baptist Church where she was a dedicated member, Sunday School teacher, and member of the usher board.
Martha was employed at Baxter Pharmaseal for 15+years. Her beautiful life and influence will forever remain in the hearts and lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life Sunday , February 14 , 2021 at Agape Rehabilitation Center, Johnson City. She was preceded in death by her son Michelle Moncrief Jr. (June Boy), beloved daughter,Tishia Salters, and special friend Ruby Williams.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Tammy Moncrief, Kimberly (Chris) Collie, and Debbie Allen; grandchildren, Micah (Latonia) Collie, Katiana (Reggie) Owen, Rhianna Moncrief, and Deshawn Mingo, six great grandchildren; special aunt, Virginia Goines, special cousins, Jo Rhyans, Brenda Long, and William (Skeet) Long ; special friend: Mattie Hedspeth ; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm Friday February 19, 2021 at Westlawn Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City Tn423-926-6013 http://www.birchette mortuary.com