JOHNSON CITY - Martha Ann Taylor, 72, Johnson City passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Abundant Christian Living. Martha was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late James Earl Metcalf and Louise Sartain Metcalf. Martha was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and sewing. She was the Metcalf family historian. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Marie Barnes.
Survivors include her daughters, Kim, Angel and Amber; a sister, Kathy Zollman and husband, Ken; a brother, James Metcalf and wife, Janet Kinley; also her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express heartfelt thank you to the staff at Abundant Christian Living.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Taylor family. 423-928-2245