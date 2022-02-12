JOHNSON CITY - Martha A. Buck, age 84, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 11, 2022. Martha was born in Bristol, Tennessee to the late Hubert Spangler and Eula Lee Johnson Osborne. In addition to her parents, Martha was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Buck; her brother, Charles Spangler; and a son-in-law, Bill.
Martha had served as Vice President of Elizabethton Federal Bank and was a member of Clifton View Baptist Church in Johnson City. She was a woman of strong faith and loved her family and friends. They meant the world to her. She also enjoyed gardening, listening to country music and watching UT football.
Those left to cherish Martha’s memory include her five children, David (Darnell) , Matoka (Kevin), Tonja (Gabe), Lori and Marla; eight grandchildren, Miranda, Seth, Kellie, Christin, Aaron, Kayla, Austin and Averi; her great grandchildren, Kenna, Jackson and Ethan. Several in laws also survive.
An open visitation for friends to sign the guest register book will be conducted from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton.
A graveside service to celebrate Martha’s life will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Claude Babb officiating. Active pallbearers will be Gabe Bucca, Kevin Sproles, Seth Hendrix, Carroll Buck, Eugene Buck, Rick Mahaffey and Timmy Buck. Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Peeks, Ted Jones and Austin Himmel. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 3:15 PM on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital, the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and Martha’s special caretakers, Stacy Jones, Teresa Buck and Gabe Bucca.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Clifton View Baptist Church, Carter County Animal Shelter, MS Foundation, Fragile X Research, Ronald McDonald House, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences and memories of Martha may be made at https://www.tetrickfuneralhome.com/. The Buck family has been entrusted to Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.