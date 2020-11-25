JOHNSON CITY - Marshalle Lavonne “Marshie” Coleman, 56, of Johnson City, Tennessee, transitioned this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 to reside with the ancestors following a lengthy illness at NHC Health Care Johnson City. Marshie, the eldest daughter of the late Marshall Hubert Coleman and Frances Mary “Frankie” Coleman who preceded her in death. She was preceded by her longtime friend and husband, Kevin Moton Sr. along with Emily Virginia “Nanny” Coleman, who helped raise her during her early childhood, and her grandmother Mable Alice Whiteside Coleman.
Marshie was born May 12, 1964 and the oldest of three children. She was a 1982 graduate of Science Hill High School, who went on to earn two degrees from Draughons Junior College and East Tennessee State University. Marshie loved learning and encouraged all she met to continue developing a growth mind.
“Life of the party!” The term all would use to describe her personality, whether at work, family gatherings, or vacationing. As a consummate professional, she valued her work as a medical billing specialist in assisting people in times of intense medical situations. Working at Northside Hospital as a central billing clerk, she served sixteen years with close friends and family. She spent the latter part of her professional life at the State of Franklin Health Care Associates as a central billing Specialist in 2011 until she retired with health concerns. She supported people when their medical needs were confused by medical terms and logistics. Even in these times, the most impersonal spaces were always lifted by Marshie’s humor and “good times” outlook. Family for Marshie was everything. There was no distant relative. Everyone holds a special place in her heart. “When are you coming home? I’m coming up there”, she would often say to her DC family. Holidays, birthdays, reunions, and ANYdays worked well for Marshie to celebrate and be the “life of the party!” She worked hard and believed she should vacation equally hard. Travel and exposure was essential to her life. She took her “cruising etiquette” very seriously. She left no sand untouched!
She leaves to this earth her favorite people, her sister Ronzella Raelette Coleman Lofty, her brother Brendan Douglas Coleman, special uncle and aunt William “Bill” Arnold Coleman Jr., and Sandra Joyce “Joy” Coleman, one aunt Renee Robinson, her nephews Scottie Devon Coleman, Michael Bryson (Terri) Bowling, Julius Marshall O’brian (Sarah) Bowling, Brendan Marshall Coleman; her nieces Janielle Shavonne Bowling and Kamesha (Darrin) Coleman, two special cousins, Bill and Tony Coleman. Several great nieces and nephews: Zaylah, Zamari, Braelyn, Julius II (JuJu), Kellen, Shiloh and two special step-children, Kevin Moton Jr. and Duanna Moton, and several cousins and close friends and special friend Desiree Bridges.
The family will have a private service on Saturday November 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3:00pm at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Elizabethton, TN.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, state and county requirements will be followed strictly. There must be 6 feet separation between people at all times and ALL MUST WEAR MASKS.
Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013