December 26, 1952 – January 2, 2021
JOHNSON CITY - Marshalle Ann Eik, 69, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 following a heroic battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband and children as her soul grew stronger than her body.
Marshalle was born December 26, 1952 in Sioux City, Iowa. She married her Central High School sweetheart, Randy R. Eik in 1971. Graduating from Western Iowa Tech, she began a dedicated nursing career at St. Luke’s Medical Center. After 11 years of marriage, the couple moved to Johnson City, TN to continue their journey building a family.
Marshalle devoted many years at Northside Hospital and would later serve Mountain States Health Alliance in several positions. Later in her career, she pursued a Masters in Nurse Management at King University and spent some time at Indian Path Hospital. She finished her career as the Interim Chief Nursing Officer of Franklin Woods Hospital and retired in 2016 with 35 years dedicated to her calling.
Marshalle’s passion was family – a true matriarch. Loving wife, incredible mother, and perhaps best known for being “Gram” to 4 Grandchildren – Zachary Orren, Garrett Gleason, Caden Wells, & Paxton Gourley; and 2 Great-Grandchildren – Riley & Ashton Orren.
In addition to Randy, husband of 50 years; Marshalle is survived by 3 children – Brandi Wells, (husband Alan & 3 sons); Sara Gourley, (husband Aaron & their son); and Ryan Eik, (partner Candace & 2 children) – of the Tri-Cities, TN.
She is also survived by her siblings; Alvin Bush (wife Peggy), Sandy Rivera, Arnie Bush (wife Lori), Mona Grimaldo (husband Oscar); along with many special nieces and nephews she loved dearly – of Sioux City, Iowa.
Marshalle was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin W. & Margaret F. Bush; siblings; Frank Bush, Beverly Bennett, Cecelia Camberos, & Dave Bennett.
The family of Marshalle Ann Eik will receive from 6 to 8 pm Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City with services to follow at 8:00pm. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10 am Sunday, in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given in Memory of Marshalle Eik to MD Anderson Cancer Center by visiting gifts.mdanderson.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given in Memory of Marshalle Eik to MD Anderson Cancer Center by visiting gifts.mdanderson.org.