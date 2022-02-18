PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC - Marshall Lynn Hodges, 40, Pawleys Island, SC, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Marshall was born in Johnson City to Tammy Saults Edwards and the late Robert Tate Hodges.
Marshall graduated from David Crockett High school. Muscle cars and street racing never failed to grab his attention. He was such a kind, funny, witty person. So kind, in fact, he chose to donate his liver upon his passing. His passion was his son, whom he loved unconditionally. He left a legacy here for his son, that Marshall’s mother left him, and that was having a heart for Jesus and the importance of bedtime prayers, something he hopes his son can carry on, and maybe think of Marshall every time he says a bedtime prayer.
In addition to his father, Marshall was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Linda McCall and Eddie Saults; and several other extended family members.
In addition to his mother, survivors include: his son, Elijah Hodges; stepson, Noah Lane; co-parent, April McCrary; stepfather, Bryan Edwards; stepsiblings, Riley and Tanner Edwards; grandfather, Ron McCall and his wife Susan; dog, Ace; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family of Marshall Hodges will receive friends from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm Sunday, February 20, 2022. Family and friends will go in procession at 1:45 pm to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 2:00 pm committal service inside the mausoleum chapel.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hodges family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hodges family. (423) 282-1521.