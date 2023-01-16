ELIZABETHTON - Marsha Jean Hawk, 64, Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord Thursday, January 12, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Anderson, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late John M. & Mary Lou Nave McAlister. Marsha was a retired Social Worker at Ivy Hall Nursing Home after 37 years of service. Marsha loved sports collecting memorabilia and reading her Bible. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In earlier years she attended Sinking Creek Baptist Church. She was a Choir member and Sunday School teacher at both churches.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years: James Hawk. Two Sisters: Marie (Don) Mitchell, Johnson City and Earlene (Charlie) Mancel, Old Hickory, Tenn. Her Brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Debbie & Gary Shelton. One Aunt: Margie Nave, Johnson City. Several nieces and nephews.