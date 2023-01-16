ELIZABETHTON - Marsha Jean Hawk, 64, Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord Thursday, January 12, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Anderson, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late John M. & Mary Lou Nave McAlister. Marsha was a retired Social Worker at Ivy Hall Nursing Home after 37 years of service. Marsha loved sports collecting memorabilia and reading her Bible. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In earlier years she attended Sinking Creek Baptist Church. She was a Choir member and Sunday School teacher at both churches.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years: James Hawk. Two Sisters: Marie (Don) Mitchell, Johnson City and Earlene (Charlie) Mancel, Old Hickory, Tenn. Her Brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Debbie & Gary Shelton. One Aunt: Margie Nave, Johnson City. Several nieces and nephews.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Marsha Hawk will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Chris Hughes and Pastor Mark Newman officiating. Music will be provided by William Horton. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2022 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to Judy Deloach and the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for all the love shown to her through the years. Also, to Dr. Michael Hodge and Staff of Johnson City Medical Center for their loving care. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Carter County Gideon Camp, PO Box 652, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37644. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
