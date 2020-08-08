Marsha Faye Dawson, 70, peacefully passed away Tuesday August 4, 2020 in Johnson City, TN.
She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, August 29,1949, the daughter of Faye McCauley and Jim Dawson. Her early years were spent in Ohio. She Meredith Business College in Zanesville, Ohio, 1968 and moved to Tennessee in 1973.
After working as an office manager for an airport and a construction company she attended Elizabethton Vocational School of Nursing and was employed at Woodridge Hospital in Johnson City until she retired with 22 years of service.
Marsha enjoyed needlecrafts, cooking for others, birdwatching and flowers. She was an art glass expert, a gracious gift giver, and grew the best tomatoes in the world. When she was 20 years old, one of her proudest accomplishments was learning to fly single engine airplanes.
Surviving are two sisters: Sandy Dawson of Bristol, TN and Beth Dawson of Johnson City, TN. Marsha will be greatly missed by good friends, both old and new, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Per her wishes, no service will be held.
Memorials and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Dawson Family. (423) 282-1521