GRAY - Marlene Martha Kellner, 73, of Gray, Tennessee, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Marlene was born on December 12, 1947, in Buffalo, New York, to the late John Hammer and Laura Hammer.
Marlene was a native of Buffalo, New York, but had lived in Gray, Tennessee since 1994.
Marlene was preceded in death by her loving husband James William Kellner.
Marlene was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend. Marlene loved serving in her church, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. You could always find her tending to her flower bed or floating in the pool.
She also adored her big fur baby Gabe. Marlene was a Christian and a member of Fountain of Life Bible Church. She had a servant's heart of gold. She was one of a kind. She truly went above and beyond for everyone.
Marlene was a true Matriach and will forever be missed.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tracy Kellner and her husband George; sons, John Kellner, Craig Kellner and his wife Natalie, Jason Kellner and his wife Melonie; sister, Martha Robertson; brothers, Jimmy Hammer, Fred Hammer, Ray Hammer, Charlie Hammer; 14 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family of Marlene Martha Kellner will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Fountain of Life Bible Church, 118 Julie Lane, Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Dr. Vic Young officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 1 pm Thursday, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marlene’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and 88.3 WCQR.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral
Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171), is honored to serve the
Kellner Family.