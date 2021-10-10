JOHNSON CITY - Marlene Good, 68, Johnson City, died Friday, October 8, 2021 at her home.
Marlene was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Keith and Marie Pealer Kerley.
Marlene was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and Steed College. She also attended Northeast State and ETSU. Marlene was a member of Fairhaven Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Ivin “Buddy” Good, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Gordon Ivin Good III and wife Jennifer of Jonesborough; daughters Emily Good of Johnson City and Maria Reese of Kingsport; step-daughter, Kelly Smith of North Carolina; grandchildren, Alex and his girlfriend, Sara, Trenton, Caleb, Kadence, Kimber, Kennadee, Ivin Kinley, Carter, Bailey, Kiri, and Kory whom she adored fiercely; sister, Marsha Garland and husband Jess of Milligan College; sister-in-law, Cookie Larkin and husband Dennis of Morristown; lifelong best friend, Janie Webber and husband Mike of Franklin.
The memorial service for Marlene will be held Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Emory Thornburg, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home prior to the service.
