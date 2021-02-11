JOHNSON CITY - Marlene Dunavent, 84, Johnson City, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her residence following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Marlene was a native of Greeneville, and a daughter of the late Grady Paul Lafollett and Ruby Pearl Looney Lafollett.
Marlene moved to Johnson City to attend ETSC, where she met the love of her life. She, along with her late husband, were Owners of B&J Paint & Wallpaper. Marlene was a member of Central Baptist Church and a longtime member of the Joy Choir. She enjoyed golfing with her late husband, UT Football and shopping. Marlene loved being on Watauga Lake and camping in Sevierville.
In addition to her parents Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Lee Dunavent, Jr. in 2015, sister, Jean Tipton, and grandson, Sidney Crandall.
Her survivors include loving son, Ben Lee Dunavent, III and girlfriend, Sherry Scott, of Johnson City, who took wonderful care of Marlene; daughter, Leeann Crandall of Johnson City; grandson, Hayden Crandall of Johnson City; sister, Betty Hankins of Greeneville; sister-in-law, Gail Sparks and husband Gerald of Jonesborough; nephews, Eric Hankins of Greeneville and Forrest Utsman of St. Louis, MO; special furry friend, a Bichon named Casey.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Gene Elliot, officiating, and special music by Tony Martin.
The graveside committal service will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens with friends and family serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 p.m. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Marlene’s caregiver, Sondra Bradley; Avalon Hospice nurses and staff, Sandy Cannon, Gary Knapp, Brooks Monroe, Dorothy Dugger, Dawn Story, Dean Walser and Sandy Cannon.
