November 5, 1952 – May 2, 2022
PINEY FLATS - Mark Clemens passed quietly on May 2, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer; he was 69 years old. At his side as he slipped away was his loving and devoted wife of fourteen years, Kimberly.
Born at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on November 5, 1952, he was the oldest child and only son of Walter Henry Clemens and Margaret (Peggy) Dwyer Clemens. Mark lived his formative years on Long Island, New York, first in Wantagh and then in Garden City, where he attended Garden City High School, transferring to Williston Academy in Massachusetts for a year, and then graduating from Acalanes High School ’71 in Lafayette, California. After high school Mark attended Claremont Men’s College where he studied Psychology, earning his degree in 1975. After college, Mark spent his career working for two large national insurance companies, specializing in the Surplus Lines area of the business. He eventually went out on his own, using his great knowledge to form his own company.
He was a humble and unassuming man, known for his integrity, his wicked sense of humor, and his love of family. He especially enjoyed going to The Alisal Guest Ranch every year with his entire family to play golf, ride horses, spend time with his nieces and nephews, cowboy up to the bar for a drink or two, play dominos, and most of all, make lasting memories. His love of family extended to the fury kind as well, doting on his dogs, Bailey and Bella, every chance he could. He is now joyfully reunited with his all-time favorite dog, Hermie, an Olde English Bulldogge. Mark also enjoyed all types of sports from college to professional. He had a love of NASCAR and Formula 1 racing, attending races, and rooting for his favorites on TV.
Mark married Kimberly Rae Henderson on April 5, 2008. In their time together, they enjoyed many things, especially traveling in their RV around this great country, visiting friends and family, and seeing new sites. They were two peas in a pod, and totally devoted to one another.
Mark leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Kimberly, his son Terrance (Stephanie), his brother-in-law Terry (Maureen) and his sister-in-law, Jennifer; his sisters Marybeth (Greg), and Susan; stepdaughter Ashlee, grandchildren Makayla, Kyler, Easton, Hadley, Adalynn, Rachel, and Joshua; great grandchildren Dominic and Stephen; nieces, Katie and Laura, nephew, Michael; great nieces Dakoda, Emma, and Stella and great nephew Max.
Visitation is on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 5-7 pm at Tetrick Funeral Home Bluff City Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:30 am in the Chapel of the Bluff City Funeral Home 245 Main St, Bluff City, Tennessee. Followed by internment at 2:00 pm in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tennessee.
Donations in Mark’s name may be made to The Washington County Animal Shelter 3411 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 and The Washington County Humane Society 2101 West Walnut Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. The Clemens family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.